Russians shelled a depot in Odesa and a railway in Sumy region at night — there are casualties (UPD)

On the night of October 2, Russian troops attacked “Ukrzaliznytsia” facilities in Odesa and Sumy regions.

This was reported by the Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Thus, in Odessa, the “Ukrzaliznytsia” depot was hit. As a result of the shelling, the train driver suffered shrapnel wounds.

In addition, as the Regional Military Administration specified, another person was injured in a private house nearby. The roof and glazing of the house were damaged.

The Russians also attacked the railway infrastructure in Konotop (Sumy region). Due to the attack, some trains in the Chernihiv and Sumy directions are delayed.

At night, “Ukrzaliznytsia” reported that the following trains were delayed due to infrastructure damage and power outages:

Kyiv — Sumy (+02:57);

Kyiv — Shostka (+01:05);

Shostka — Kyiv (+03:30);

Sumy — Lviv (+01:40).

