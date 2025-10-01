Easier transfers to other units and additional compensation. The government has adopted a number of decisions to support the army

On October 1, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of decisions to improve the conditions of service and support for the military.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Simplifying the transfer of military personnel to other units

The government has standardized the procedure for commanders to respond to personnel transfers in order to minimize cases of ignoring or delaying decisions.

The commander is obliged to execute the transfer order within 30 days, and within 72 hours to take measures to begin the transition of the serviceman.

There are also clear deadlines for consideration for all transfers:

the commander of the military unit must respond to the order within 3 days;

The personnel center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine considers the commanderʼs substantiated requests to cancel the transfer within 5 days.

In addition, the government has simplified the procedure for transferring from the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the National Guard and vice versa. Now an electronic report on a change of place of service can be submitted through the "Army+" application.

Additional compensation

Defenders who underwent treatment abroad will receive compensation from the state for their journey home.

The expenses for this are already provided for in the draft state budget.

Benefits for the import of weapon parts

Re-importation of components for weapons manufacturers is now not taxed if the components were destroyed during the execution of government contracts.

In this case, the company may import similar components in a volume not exceeding the amount destroyed, without VAT. These losses must be confirmed.

Benefits will apply in cases where the loss of components occurred before the end of the state contract term.

Sending military personnel to the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center in Bydgoszcz

The government has determined the procedure for sending Ukrainian military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard to the Joint NATO-Ukraine Center JATEC in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz.

This will allow us to develop joint projects with NATO and increase the interoperability of our armies.

Within the framework of JATEC, experience is exchanged between Ukraine and the Alliance, interoperability between the parties is achieved, and specific projects for defense planning, combat operations, and the application of technologies are developed. JATEC is already implementing more than 20 such projects.

