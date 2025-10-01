The number of deaths due to bad weather has increased in Odesa

The number of deaths due to bad weather in Odesa has increased — now there are ten.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

According to him, more than 1 000 people have sought help — due to flooding, fallen trees, power outages and property damage.

Almost 300 private houses and approximately 400 apartment buildings were damaged in the city.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

He added that the families of the deceased and the injured will receive financial assistance, compensation will be provided by the city and region. A list of damaged houses and infrastructure is also being compiled for receiving payments.

Kuleba noted that a temporary commission was created at the Odesa Regional Military Administration to investigate the causes and circumstances of the incident.

On Tuesday, September 30, heavy rains covered the Odesa region. The situation was most difficult in Odesa and the Odesa district. Almost two monthsʼ worth of precipitation was recorded there in one day. This caused flooding of streets and damage to municipal infrastructure. There were problems with electricity supply in the region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.