In Germany, the “Oktoberfest” festival was temporarily closed for security reasons. What happened?

On Wednesday, October 1, the Oktoberfest festival in Munich was temporarily closed for security reasons.

This is reported by Spiegel.

Police are reportedly conducting a large-scale operation due to a bomb threat. Mayor Dieter Reiter said the festival will not open until at least 5 PM.

The cause was a morning fire in the residential area of Lerchenau in northern Munich. There were first explosions, and then a house caught fire. Explosive devices were found in the burning house, which special forces were called in to defuse.

One person died in the fire. Residents of the city said that the sounds of explosions and smoke from the fire could be heard from afar.

According to unconfirmed reports, a man may have set fire to his parentsʼ house and then committed suicide.

UPD at 17:40: After a police inspection, organizers reported that the festival will resume at 17:30 local time (18:30 Kyiv time).

“Oktoberfest” is the worldʼs largest beer festival, held in Munich at the Theresienwiese. It combines a beer festival, rides, a fair, and traditional Bavarian cuisine. In 2025, it will run from September 20 to October 5.

