Chief of General Staff: Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed the transition to the corps system

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed the transition to a corps structure.

This was reported by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov in an interview with “Ukrinform”.

According to him, all newly created corps are already performing tasks as part of designated groups. The General Staff was involved in the preparation of all ten newly created corps departments.

For this, says Hnatov, the most trained representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and instructors from partner countries were involved.

"There are, of course, nuances regarding staffing, training, and changes that are already taking place within these structures. Well, we understand that such a large, complex mechanism as the Armed Forces of Ukraine is constantly being modified, and some organizational measures are constantly underway," the Chief of the General Staff added.

