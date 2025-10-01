Russians attacked Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs and missiles — there are casualties (UPD)

On the night of October 1, the Russians attacked Kharkiv and the region with guided bombs and missiles. 8 people were injured as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, the State Emergency Service and the National Police.

Kharkiv, its suburbs, and the Chuhuiv district were under fire that night.

A total of eight people were injured there. They included women aged 41 and 80, men aged 27, 21 and 34, as well as a 25-year-old police officer. Two other women suffered acute stress reactions.

In the Saltivka district, a residential building was destroyed, and more than 10 homes, garages, and cars were damaged.

In the Kyiv district, a shopping center was hit, pavilions near the Barabashova metro station caught fire, and the entrance to the metro was damaged.

Private houses in the village of Tsyrkuny near Kharkiv were also damaged.

