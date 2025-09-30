The Security Service of Ukraine has announced suspicions against six Russian servicemen who committed war crimes in the Sumy region at the beginning of the full-scale war.

This was reported by the press center of the SBU.

This is about the massive shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Okhtyrka on February 25, 2022. Then the occupiers hit the city with Grad and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.

During the attack, the enemy destroyed and damaged local kindergartens, dozens of residential buildings, and an energy facility, including a critically important CHP plant.

Nine community residents, including a child, were killed in the shelling, and nine more civilians, including a child, were injured.

According to the investigation, the attack on Okhtyrka was authorized by Lieutenant General Sergey Kisil, commander of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation.

Further, on his orders, his subordinates from the 4th Tank Division of the Russian Federation (better known as the Kantemirov Division named after Yuri Andropov) were engaged in the preparation and implementation of the fire attack:

Major General Yevgeny Zhuravlev — division commander;

Colonel Dmitriy Kirshyn — Chief of Staff of the Division;

Colonel Vladimir Krivoshchapov — chief of divisional artillery;

Colonel Aleksndr Aleksandrov — commander of the 275th self-propelled artillery regiment;

Lieutenant Colonel Magomedrasul Kurbanov is the Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the 275th Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment.

Security Service investigators informed the defendants in absentia about the suspicion of war crimes committed by a group of individuals in a prior conspiracy.

