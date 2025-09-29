Almost 300 accounts spreading Russian narrative exposed in Czech Republic ahead of elections

Czech analyst group Online Risk Labs said it had discovered 286 anonymous TikTok accounts spreading pro-Russian narratives and supporting radical parties ahead of the Czech parliamentary elections.

Reuters reports this.

According to the group, they have between 5 and 9 million views per week, which exceeds the combined reach of the leaders of the major parties.

The TikTok accounts identified by Online Risk Labs expressed support for the far-right SPD party, which is in third place in most polls with around 13% support, and the far-left “Stacilo!”, which is gaining just over 5% of the vote needed to win seats in parliament.

Both political forces believe that the Czech Republic should withdraw from NATO and the European Union.

Online Risk Labs noted that candidates who were promoted in the publications may not have known about it.

In particular, the “Stacilo!” party stated that it did not use any fake accounts and denied any foreign influence on its campaign.

The Czech telecommunications regulator CTU also said it had received several complaints about hundreds of TikTok accounts and forwarded them to the European Commission.

TikTok also said it takes action against content and accounts that violate its rules and has teams dedicated to combating "deceptive behavior".

According to local media, almost a quarter of Czechs use TikTok. This figure is lower than in Romania, where last yearʼs presidential election was annulled due to Russian interference.

The latest polls ahead of the parliamentary elections show former Prime Minister Andrej Babisʼs opposition ANO party significantly ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fialaʼs center-right SPOLU coalition. ANO may need the support of the SPD and “Stacilo!” to form a majority.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic

The Czech parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 3 and 4, 2025.

The main contender for victory is considered to be the ANO party, which promises increased social benefits, lower taxes, and is skeptical of some EU policies.

Incumbent Prime Minister Petro Fiala is leading the SPOLU coalition, which advocates for stability, fiscal responsibility, support for Ukraine, and a European course, in the elections.

The third force is Tomio Okamuraʼs SPD, which focuses on nationalism, criticism of immigration, and distancing itself from the EU and NATO. The left-wing “Stačilo!” bloc offers social justice and greater national sovereignty, while STAN, led by Vit Rakušan, emphasizes decentralization and transparency.

