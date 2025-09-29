Putin signed a decree on a large-scale autumn draft: the Russian army will be replenished with 135 000 soldiers

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the autumn draft, during which another 135 000 soldiers are to join the Russian army.

This is stated in Putinʼs decree No. 690 of September 29.

This is a record figure for the autumn conscription since 2016 — then 152 thousand people were drafted into the Russian army.

According to the decree, Russians aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserve and are subject to conscription will be drafted into the army.

The document also exempts from military service those soldiers, sailors, sergeants, and petty officers whose service term has expired.

On September 24, the Russian State Duma passed a bill in its first reading that provides for conscription to be held throughout the calendar year — from January 1 to December 31, rather than just twice a year.

