An anesthesiologist from Cherkasy was declared of suspicion in the death of a seven-year-old child

In Cherkasy, an anesthesiologist was reported for suspected negligence that led to the death of a child in November 2024.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, in November 2024, during a planned operation on a seven-year-old boy, the doctor violated the requirements of the instructions for the use and dosage of anesthesia. As a result, the child died.

The doctor was suspected of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the death of a minor.

Law enforcement officers conducted a number of examinations, including a forensic medical examination, which confirmed the violations identified. The suspect was suspended from performing his professional duties.

He faces up to five years of restricted liberty or up to three years of imprisonment.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.