The Defense Forces destroy Russian helicopter with FPV Drone

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian Mi-28 helicopter with an FPV drone.

This was reported by the Commander of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

According to him, the helicopter was destroyed by fighters from the 59th Brigade of the UAV Forces. Brovdi also published a video of the downing.

The brigade added that the helicopter was shot down near the settlement of Kotlyarivka.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian military has already destroyed 345 Russian helicopters.

