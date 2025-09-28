Russians launch missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, injuring over 30 people

On the morning of September 28, the Russians launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, injuring 38 people, including children.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service report on the consequences of the enemy attack.

Currently, 10 people are in the hospital, and another 21 victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

People continue to seek help from doctors with cuts, fractures, contusions, carbon monoxide poisoning, etc. Three children — 11, 12, and 9 years old — were hospitalized. Two boys are in serious condition: one has mine-explosive injuries, the other has carbon monoxide poisoning. Doctors assess the condition of the 9-year-old girl as average, she is still being examined.

Fedorov wrote that the Russians hit Zaporizhzhia at least twice. The State Emergency Service says that the missile hit near a 9-story residential building — a fire broke out. Emergency workers rescued 13 residents and extinguished the fire.

The Russians attempted to attack the cityʼs critical infrastructure. The blast wave damaged one of the educational institutions.

In total, the night attack damaged 9 private sector houses, 14 high-rise buildings, and production facilities of the enterprise in the Dniprovsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of the city.

And before the morning shelling, the Russians also attacked Zaporizhzhia at night — damaging a gas station and destroying a private house. Three people were injured.

