The International Paralympic Committee has fully restored the status of the committees of Belarus and Russia

On Saturday, September 27, at the General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee in Seoul, the committeeʼs member organizations voted against maintaining the partial suspensions of the National Paralympic Committees of Belarus and Russia.

This is stated on the organizationʼs website.

The issue of completely suspending the Russian committee and continuing partial restrictions on it was put to the vote, but in both cases the majority of delegates voted against it.

Restrictions on the Russian Paralympic Committee have been in place since the beginning of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The lifting of these restrictions means that Russian athletes will again be able to compete under the Russian flag.