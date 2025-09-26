European missile manufacturer MBDA may increase “Patriot” production capacity

European missile maker MBDA could increase production capacity for “Patriot” anti-aircraft missiles at a new plant in Germany if orders exceed “a certain threshold”. It also has the necessary technical expertise to produce launchers for the system.

Reuters reports this, citing the managing director of the German division of the plant Thomas Gottschild.

In 2024, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain laid the foundation for the first Patriot missile production plant in Europe. They signed a €5.1 billion contract to purchase up to 1000 missiles from a joint venture between US “Patriot” manufacturer “Raytheon” and MBDA.

The missiles will be manufactured at a new factory in Bavaria, southern Germany. Its construction will double the global production capacity of the PAC 2 missiles, which are advanced to intercept tactical ballistic missiles.

"We are on schedule. We plan to start production at the end of 2026 to ensure the first delivery in early 2027," Thomas Gottschild said in an interview.

He did not disclose production capacity, citing safety concerns, but said the plant would be able to handle additional orders.

“If orders exceed a certain threshold, we are also prepared to invest in additional production capacity,” he said.

When asked whether MBDA could build Patriot launchers in the future, Gottschild said the company had the technical expertise, having previously managed the maintenance of launchers.

"We can do it. Itʼs just a matter of industrial cooperation between us and ʼRaytheonʼ — and the wishes of our customer — the Bundeswehr — or other customers who order the production of launchers," he said.