IAEA: Drone shot down near South Ukrainian NPP at night

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported the downing of a drone that exploded 800 meters from the perimeter of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant.

This is stated in a statement from the IAEA press service.

The team received a report from the station that late in the evening of September 24 and early in the morning of September 25, 22 drones were detected in the observation area, some of which approached the station at a distance of 500 meters.

This morning, experts visited the site of one of the dronesʼ crash. They recorded a crater measuring four square meters and about one meter deep.

According to IAEA, a regional 150 kV power line was also damaged. It was not connected to the plant, so nuclear safety was not affected.

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called the incident “yet another case that highlights the ongoing threats to nuclear security during Russia’s war against Ukraine”.

The South Ukrainian NPP is one of the countryʼs three operating nuclear power plants, with three reactors currently generating electricity at full capacity.

Meanwhile, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been in a blackout since September 23 due to the actions of the Russian occupiers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.