Russia launched 154 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many did air defense shoot down?

On the night of September 26, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 154 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. More than 80 of them were “Shahed” drones.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from Bryansk, Oryol, and Millerovo.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Overnight, the air defense neutralized 128 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” UAVs, and drones of other types in the north, east, and center of the country.

Another 26 strike UAVs were hit in nine places, with debris falling in one.

