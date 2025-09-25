“Rheinmetall” will build artillery shell factory in Latvia

German defense concern “Rheinmetall” will build a plant for the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition in Latvia. The parties signed a memorandum on September 25 in Hamburg.

This was reported by the press service of “Rheinmetall" and the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

The plant will operate as a joint venture between “Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH” (51%) and the Latvian State Defence Corporation (Valsts aizsardzības korporācija, 49%).

Investments in the project will amount to €275 million. It is expected that in 10 years, product exports will exceed three billion euros.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2026, and production in 2027.

“Rheinmetall” CEO Armin Paperger emphasized that the partnership is beneficial to both parties, as "it will strengthen Latviaʼs national sovereignty in the field of ammunition and strengthen the German companyʼs position as a world leader in the production of artillery ammunition".

On August 27, “Rheinmetall” launched a new plant in Lower Saxony, which will produce 155 mm artillery shells. A significant part of the ammunition will be sent to Ukraine.

