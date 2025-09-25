Russia attacked Ukraine with over 170 drones. How the air defense worked

On September 25, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 176 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. Approximately 100 of them were “Shahed”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 150 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country.

The remaining 13 strike UAVs were hit in 8 places, and debris fell in one more.

However, the air attack continues — new groups of attack UAVs have arrived from the north.

