Russians shot a family of civilians and took a child hostage to advance Russian troops

The Russians shot a family of civilians and took a girl hostage in order to advance Russian troops.

This was reported by the Third Army Corps — it happened in the area of the settlement of Shandryholove, which is in their area of responsibility.

An enemy unit entered the apartment building and shot the peaceful residents, the childʼs parents.

The Russians have kidnapped the girl and are continuing their assault, holding her hostage to prevent them from being fired upon. The enemy is using the child to cover their groups as they continue their advance in the Liman direction.

From radio intercepts it became known: even before the assault on this settlement began, the Russian commander with the call sign "Bali" gave the order to destroy the civilian population, to act quickly and "kill everyone indiscriminately".

The war crime is being recorded live by corps units. All radio intercepts indicate the pre-planned nature of the enemyʼs actions.

