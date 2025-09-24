The US First Lady Melania Trump will not have any official meetings with Olena Zelenska, despite the latterʼs several requests.

This was reported by Mark Beckman, senior advisor to the US first lady, the New York Post reports.

"Ms. Zelenska has taken the initiative to organize a meeting several times, but there is no bilateral meeting. There is nothing official," Beckman said.

He added that since the US first lady is "very polite", she will "say hello [to Zelenska] today, but no serious conversation or formal meeting is planned".

In August, President Trump delivered a letter from Melania to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the importance of achieving peace for the sake of children.

This request came amid accusations from Ukraine and international organizations that Russia is abducting Ukrainian children. However, the letter did not specifically mention deported Ukrainian children.

On August 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a meeting with Trump, handed over a letter from Olena Zelenska to Melania — its contents were not disclosed.

The Kremlin is accused of organizing a large-scale system of institutions for the re-education of abducted Ukrainian children. This involves not only studying Russian culture and language, but also involving them in militarized programs.