Babel sources: The SBU drones hit “Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat” plant for the second time in a week

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat” plant in Russia — for the second time in a week.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

Drones of the Central Operational Group "A" of SBU flew to Bashkortostan for the second time in the last seven days and struck “Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat”. This is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants in the Russian Federation.

It produces 150 types of products, including automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and polyethylene.

The distance from the territory of Ukraine to the target is approximately 1,400 kilometers. After the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant, a huge column of black smoke rises into the air. Local authorities write that they are currently investigating the extent of the damage.

