Babel sources: SBI came to search the home of former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Valerii Kondratyuk

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) came to search the home of Lieutenant General, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Valerii Kondratyuk.

This is reported by Babelʼs sources.

According to our information, Kondratyuk was not at home, only his wife was. It is currently unclear what case the searches are related to.

Babel has already reached out to the State Bureau of Investigation for comment.

In 2020-2021, Kondratyuk held the position of Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, in 2016-2019 he was the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, before that he was the head of GUR of the Ministry of Defense, and even earlier, the head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

