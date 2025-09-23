Streaming service HBO Max reported the launch of the platform in Ukraine

The American streaming service HBO Max will soon appear in Ukraine.

This became known on the serviceʼs website.

The site already has a Ukrainian interface with information about tariffs and subscription costs.

So, the following plans will be available to Ukrainians: "Standard" for €7.99 (approximately UAH 400) and "Premium" for €9.99 per month (approximately UAH 500).

The “Standard” plan allows you to watch content on two devices and has up to 30 downloads for offline viewing. The “Premium” plan includes four device viewing, 4K UHD resolution with Dolby Atmos surround sound support where available, and offline viewing of up to 100 episodes.

It will also be possible to pay extra to watch sports content on “Eurosport 1” and “Eurosport 2” channels for €3 (about UAH 150) per month.

The platform is available on mobile devices, tablets and TVs, with payment via Visa, Mastercard, Amex, PayPal, Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Checkout.

The exact launch date of the service in Ukraine is not yet known.

This summer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans to launch HBO Max in 12 new countries, including Albania, Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan. The service plans to reach 100 markets in total. The platform will be available in Germany, Italy and the UK in 2026.

HBO Max offers popular movies and series such as Friends, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Minecraft and the Harry Potter film series.

