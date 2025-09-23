Ukraine attacked important objects of the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of September 23, units of the Missile Forces and Artillery and the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked the linear production control station "8-N" near the settlement of Naytopovichi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This station is part of the LVDS "8-N" — LVDS "Steel Horse" main oil pipeline complex. The facility is of strategic importance for supplying the Russian army with oil products.

The impact on the pumping station was confirmed — a fire broke out there.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraineʼs Unmanned Systems Forces repeatedly attacked the Samara linear production control station in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. Here, high- and low-sulfur oil from different fields is mixed to form the Urals export grade of oil.

Ukrainian intelligence officers also struck two aircraft at the Kacha military airfield, which is located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

