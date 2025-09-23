The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has declared in absentia its suspicions to a Russian judge who is sending captured Ukrainian National Guardsmen to Russian prisons. This concerns judge of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation Alexei Magomadov.

As the investigation established, on September 11, 2024, Magomadov sentenced a captured fighter from one of the brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine to 17 years of imprisonment in a maximum-security colony.

A Russian judge used trumped-up charges against a Ukrainian soldier.

In doing so, he continued a series of illegal sentences by the Russian judicial system against Ukrainian prisoners of war, who are combatants and not subject to criminal liability for combat actions.

Magomadov was indicted in absentia on suspicion of war crimes, in particular, violations of Articles 99 and 130 of the Convention Relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Previously, the Security Service classified the crimes of two more racist judges — Konstantin Prostov and Sergei Obraztsov — under the same article, who sentenced Ukrainian prisoners to imprisonment.

