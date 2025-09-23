A military unit commander was detained in Rivne, who forced his subordinates to build him a house

Law enforcement officers have detained and reported a suspected commander of a military unit in Rivne, who was forcing his subordinates to build him a house in the Lviv region. The detainee faces up to 12 years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to their information, the official involved three of his subordinates in the construction work — two drivers and an electrician. At the same time, the military remained "on paper" at their deployment site in Rivne, so they received state payments every month.

As the investigation found out, construction has been going on for over a year and a half — since March 2024. During this time, more than UAH 1.3 million have been paid from the military unitʼs budget.

During searches on September 17 at the construction site, law enforcement officers found two servicemen. They have already returned to their duties. Another has been serving in the Sumy region since July.

SBI also found certificates for subordinates that the leader issued "for conscientious service", although everyone understood that they were carrying out his separate assignment in the Lviv region.

The commander was informed of suspicion of abuse of authority. The court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 1.3 million.

