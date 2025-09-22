The EU approved changes to the Ukraine Facility reform plan, under which Ukraine receives EU assistance

The European Commission has approved amendments to the Ukraine Facility reform plan proposed by the Ukrainian side, which is a condition for receiving financial support from the EU.

This was reported to European Truth in Brussels by European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier.

“Ukraine submitted a request for a review of the Ukraine Facility Plan on August 7. […] After the assessment, the European Commission adopted and submitted a proposal for amendments to the Plan to the EU Council on September 18,” Mercier said.

The EU Council must now consider the document and either make further changes or adopt a revised Plan, he added.

The spokesman clarified that "the proposed changes focus on making the Plan more practical and effective in todayʼs environment".

"In particular, some deadlines in the chapter on energy and financial markets will be brought forward. This includes the adoption of the electricity integration package and clearer descriptions of the stages of reforms, which should ensure smoother implementation," said Guillaume Mercier.

The Ukraine Facility is a financial programme of the European Union aimed at supporting Ukraine in the period from 2024 to 2027. Its aim is to contribute to the recovery, reconstruction, modernization and integration of Ukraine into the EU.

The total amount of financing is up to €50 billion, of which €33 billion is provided in the form of concessional loans and €17 billion in the form of grants.

Ukraine received the last tranche of €3.2 billion under this package on August 8. The tranche was cut because Ukraine had completed 13 of the 16 planned steps. If Ukraine had completed all 16 points, it would have received €4.5 billion.

