Defense forces attacked a Russian drone distribution point and destroyed an ammunition depot.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The enemy tried to organize the delivery of ammunition for the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division near the temporarily occupied Bohdanivka in the Luhansk region, as well as to distribute over 19,000 UAVs of various types for the needs of the army operating in the Donetsk region.

Enemy trucks delivered tens of thousands of mines, grenades and cartridges of various types, thousands of rounds for tanks (including high-precision ZUBK-14) and artillery shells to the tank regimentʼs field depot.

In the second case, the cargo consisted of various UAVs, in particular, "Molniya", "Boomerang", "Vandal Novgorodsky", "Gorynych". Components were also needed — batteries, communication modules and video transmitters)

On August 29, fighters of the Dnipro Special Forces attacked a drone distribution logistics point and destroyed large stocks of attack UAVs.

And on September 18, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed a regimental depot of Russian armored vehicles in Luhansk region. In addition to ammunition, enemy transport was also burned.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.