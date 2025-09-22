Russia attacked Ukraine with over 140 drones. There were hits

On the night of September 22, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 141 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. Approximately 80 of them were Shahed.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 132 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country.

Another 9 strike UAVs were hit in 7 places, and debris fell in another 8.

Consequences of the attack

In particular, Sumy and Kyiv regions were under Russian attack that night. In the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region, a man was injured in the shoulder due to a drone attack. Fires broke out in Vyshhorod, Fastiv, Obukhiv, and Boryspil regions due to enemy attacks.

In Sumy region, one of the drones hit a company in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy. A security guard at the company was injured.

