Over the past 24 hours, September 21, the Russian army lost another 960 of its servicemen killed and wounded in Ukraine, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The enemy army lost a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 47 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, three helicopters, 403 operational-tactical drones, and 118 units of automotive equipment in a day.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their losses in the war. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5,937 deaths. Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380,000 were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350,000 soldiers killed, another 50-70,000 were considered missing, and 600-700,000 were wounded.

As of early August 2025, Russian media had collected the names of over 122,000 dead soldiers. The largest number of confirmed casualties was in Bashkortostan (5,945) and Tatarstan (5,605).

The BBC also found how many 18-year-old Russian soldiers died in the war from April 2023 to July 2025. Thatʼs 245 soldiers, and these are just confirmed deaths, the real number could be higher.

