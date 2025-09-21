A shooter who wounded police officers was detained in the Kirovohrad region

Law enforcement officers of the Kirovohrad region detained a man suspected of injuring two police officers.

This was reported by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi.

The shooting occurred on September 20 in the village of Pishchany Brid (Novoukrainsk district) during a document check on a local resident.

One of the police officers is currently in serious condition. Another one, with a hand injury, received medical attention and is in stable condition.

A special operation was conducted in the region. Eventually, the attacker, a local resident born in 1979, was detained. A homemade revolver, ammunition, gunpowder, and other evidence were seized from him.

