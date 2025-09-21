Trump said the US would help defend Poland and the Baltic states in the event of escalation by Russia

The US President Donald Trump promised on Sunday, September 21, that his country would help defend Poland and the Baltic states in the event of an escalation of the conflict with Russia.

He said this while talking to reporters after the farewell ceremony for activist Charlie Kirk.

He was asked whether he would help defend EU countries if Russia escalated military action.

"Yes, I will help. I will help," the American leader replied.

Trumpʼs comments come amid Russiaʼs recent incursion into Estonian airspace. Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes. As a result, the Estonian government initiated Article 4 consultations with NATO.

According to NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart, the North Atlantic Council will meet early next week to discuss the incident in more detail.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the incursion of Russian fighter jets into the airspace of a NATO country is not an accident, but a systemic campaign by the Russian Federation against the West, which requires a "systemic response and strong actions".

The Russian Ministry of Defense denied that their MiG-31 fighters had entered Estonian airspace.

