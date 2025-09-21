There were no leaks from “Diia” — the Ministry of Digital Affairs explained the info about the “leaking” of data of 20 million Ukrainians

The MP Oleksandr Fedienko said that an archive with personal information of over 20 million Ukrainians has become publicly available. The Ministry of Digital Affairs stated that the distributed files are a falsification, they do not come from the “Diia” systems and are not the result of a hack or leak.

Fedienko wrote that this information is “somewhere from the registers, which is connected with the tax office”.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs team conducted an investigation and determined that these files are a mixture of previously known "leaks" from commercial sources that have been manually edited and supplemented with fake records to make them look like a fresh database.

"We view the distribution of fake files as a coordinated attempt to attack ʼDiiaʼ and undermine trust in state services," the Ministry of Digital Affairs emphasized.

The department once again explained that "Diia" does not store personal data — the system works on the data-in-transit principle: information is pulled from state registers at the time of request and is not accumulated in the application or on the portal.

The Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Cybersecurity and Clouds Vitaliy Balashov confirms this by saying that the code of "Diia" was made public in March 2024. It is publicly available, and anyone can verify that it does not contain hidden databases with citizensʼ data.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.