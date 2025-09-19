Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of a Polish drilling platform in the Baltic Sea

On the evening of September 19, two Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by the Polish border service.

They said that Russian fighter jets "made a low flyby" over the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform.

"The platformʼs security zone was violated. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland and other services were notified," the message says.

The Petrobaltic drilling platform is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in the Baltic Sea. The operator is the Polish company LOTOS Petrobaltic.

On the same day, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes. As a result, the Estonian government initiated Article 4 consultations with NATO.

