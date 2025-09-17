The International Register of Losses has added two more categories — deportation of children and adults

The International Registry of Damages Caused by Russiaʼs Aggression against Ukraine has announced the launch of two new categories for submitting claims for compensation. They concern the forced displacement or deportation of children and adults.

This was announced on the Registerʼs website.

Category A2.8 “Forced displacement or deportation of children” is intended for applications related to children who have been forcibly displaced within the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, including to temporarily occupied territories, or deported to Russia or third countries.

Category A2.9 “Forced displacement or deportation of adults” refers to individuals who have also been victims of forced displacement within Ukraine or deportation to other countries as a result of actions taken by Russia. In both cases, the forced displacement must have occurred after February 24, 2022.

An application on behalf of a minor child can be submitted by their parents through the "Diya" portal. Applications on behalf of children under institutional care or those under guardianship or trusteeship will later be submitted through the Administrative Services Centers.

From now on, 13 categories out of the planned 45 are open for applications in the Register. In addition to the two new ones, the following categories are already open: