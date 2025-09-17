The Ukraine-US Investment Fund received its first contribution

The American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund has begun its operations and received its first contribution.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has made an investment commitment of $75 million to the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund. According to Svyrydenko, Ukraine will double this contribution.

"Thus, we are forming the starting positions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund with a total of $150 million. This is another important step in the process of launching the full-fledged work of the Fund, and from today we can declare: operational work has started," the Prime Minister noted.

She added that the current priorities are projects in energy, infrastructure and critical minerals. Three projects are planned to be implemented by the end of 2026.

What is the Reconstruction Investment Fund?

On May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on subsoil resources — that is, on the creation of a Reconstruction Investment Fund between the United States and Ukraine, which will attract global investments to our country.

The fund is a key instrument of cooperation between the United States and Ukraine for the countryʼs post-war reconstruction and its integration into the global economy. More information about the agreement is available here and here.

The signing of the agreement was preceded by months of political battles between Ukraine and the US. The then Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko noted that in the end, a version of the agreement was formed that provides for mutually beneficial conditions for both countries.

On May 6, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on International Policy recommended ratifying the minerals agreement. However, on May 7, the Committee voted down the decision — a text was added to the preamble of the resolution, stating that the deputies had not seen other agreements concluded along with the general minerals agreement.

On May 13, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading on draft law No. 13256, which provides for amendments to the Budget Code to implement the Minerals Agreement.

In the evening of the same day, it became known that Ukraine had completed all necessary procedures to launch the American-Ukrainian Fund.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.