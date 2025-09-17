Timothy Snyder, Serhiy Zhadan and other figures voiced rare old prints about Ukraine, dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries

Six rare old prints dating from the 17th and 18th centuries will be shown for the first time at an interactive exhibition in Kyiv.

Excerpts from old books were read by the head of the "Come Back Alive" foundation, Taras Chmut, writer and military man Serhiy Zhadan, founder of the show "Lions on a Jeep" and military man Andriy Luzan, volunteer and blogger Serhiy Sternenko, travel blogger Anton Ptushkin, and historian Timothy Snyder.

Their voices echoed the texts of engineer and cartographer Guillaume Levasseur de Beauplan (1651), philosopher-enlightenment Voltaire (1731), officer and diplomat Pierre Chevalier (1663), traveler Joseph Marshall (1772), pastor and historian Johann Herbinius (1675), and mathematician and cartographer Andreas Cellarius (1659).

The project consultant was Valentyna Bochkovska, the director of the Museum of Books and Printing of Ukraine.

The originals of the publications for the exhibition were donated by the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine and private collectors.

You can listen to excerpts from old prints from September 26 to November 9 inclusive in the exhibition space on track 14 of Kyivʼs central railway station.

