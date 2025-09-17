The Permanent Representation of the European Parliament will be in Kyiv

There will be a Permanent Representation of the European Parliament in Kyiv. During her visit to Kyiv on September 17, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola already handed over the relevant protocol to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to Stefanchuk, the Representation will help MEPs work more effectively in Ukraine, support our reforms and European integration path. And on the Ukrainian side, it will promote even closer interaction, constant dialogue, and coordination of decisions that bring our membership in the EU closer.

"This decision is of great importance: it will deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union, strengthen coordination on the ground, and become an additional signal of political support," he noted.

During the Verkhovna Rada session on September 17, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola spoke.

She said that the European Parliament supports military and financial assistance, sanctions against Russia, work on the return of deported Ukrainian children, and also clearly advocates for the opening of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.

