The Verkhovna Rada ratified the Centennial Partnership Agreement with the United Kingdom. What points does it include?

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the Centennial Partnership Agreement with the United Kingdom on September 17. The decision was supported by 295 deputies.

This was reported by the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic 100-year partnership agreement on January 16 to deepen security ties and strengthen the partnership for future generations.

The main provisions of the agreement provide for:

deepening defense cooperation;

strengthening security and achieving consensus on Ukraineʼs membership in NATO;

building partnerships in the field of maritime security;

strengthening economic and trade cooperation;

strengthening cooperation in the field of energy, climate and the transition to clean energy;

strengthening cooperation in the field of justice and accountability;

countering foreign information manipulation and interference;

strengthening positions as leaders in science, technology and innovation;

cooperation in socio-cultural areas, such as human rights, gender equality, social integration, social protection, etc.;

cooperation on migration issues.

Under the agreement, the UK will expand its contribution to training specialists for the Ukrainian combat aviation and assist with the supply of aircraft in service with NATO member states.

In addition, it envisages increased cooperation in the field of long-range weapons, as well as investment in Ukrainian defense production, including drones and artillery.

