The Office of the Military Ombudsman will appear in Ukraine — the Verkhovna Rada supported the relevant bill

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading draft law No. 13266, which defines the legal status, main tasks, and organizational principles of the activities of the military ombudsman.

This was reported by an MP from the “European Solidarity” Iryna Herashchenko.

The decision was supported by 283 MPs.

According to the document, the military ombudsman will be appointed by the President of Ukraine for a term of five years. The same person will not be able to hold the position for more than two consecutive terms.

A citizen of Ukraine, no younger than 30 years old, who has a higher education at least at the level of a specialist (master), is fluent in the state language, and has resided in Ukraine for the last five years prior to appointment, may become a military ombudsman.

The document also approves the procedure for establishing the Office of the Military Ombudsman and establishes the procedure for submitting and considering complaints and conducting inspections.

Zelensky appointed the Military Ombudsman back in December 2024 — the position was taken by human rights activist Olha Reshetylova.

During the first 20 days of work, Reshetylova received 3 876 appeals from servicemen . The most frequent requests were about not being referred to a military medical commission and treatment, and the problem of transferring soldiers between units.

Of all 3 876 appeals, 302 did not concern the protection of servicemen and were referred to various departments. Another part of the servicemen or their relatives needed advice or clarification. In such cases, the Ombudsman provided contacts of lawyers.

