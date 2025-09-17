Russia hit “Ukrzaliznytsia” substations that power the railway network. How train traffic changed due to the attack

On the night of September 17, the Russian army attacked and attempted to disable substations that power the “Ukrzaliznytsia” railway network. This is causing delays in trains on the Odesa and Dnipro routes.

The consequences of the Russian shelling are reported by “Ukrzaliznytsia" and the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

At the time of the attack, more than 20 passenger trains were on the routes. There were no injuries among passengers or railway workers. “Ukrzaliznytsia” dispatchers stopped the trains at a safe distance, and the workers were taken to shelter.

"Such strikes have a clear goal — to complicate the transportation of passengers and cargo, disrupt the stable operation of transport, and create additional pressure on people and the economy," wrote Oleksiy Kuleba.

As of 08:00, 26 trains are running with delays of over an hour due to the attack. A full list of delays can be found here.

Some trains are running on changed routes, and “Ukrzaliznytsia” has already deployed 20 reserve diesel locomotives. On power-cut sections where there is no power to signaling and communication devices, trains are still running in a reserve format to reduce delays.

Regarding international connections, in particular in Chełm and Przemyśl, “Ukrzaliznytsia” is in contact with dispatch teams of foreign railways and coordinates transfers, train waiting, and expedited border control so that passengers reach their destinations safely.

There will also be delays in suburban services, in addition, 5 morning flights have been canceled and cannot be operated:

No. 6501/6592 Znamyanka — named after Shevchenko — Cherkasy;

No. 6503 Znamyanka — Myronivka;

No. 6331 Znamyanka — Pomichna;

No. 6332 Kolosivka — Znamyanka shortened to Kropyvnytskyi station;

No. 6036 Pomichna — Znamyanka route shortened to Sakharna station.

