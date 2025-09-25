“PrivatBank” and “Mastercard” deliver cards free of charge across Ukraine and to over 60 countries around the world. The conditions

State-owned “PrivatBank”, together with global technology company “Mastercard”, continue to deliver bank cards free of charge within Ukraine and to over 60 other countries around the world. This will help Ukrainians in different countries easily use banking services and make online purchases.

It takes only a few minutes to get a card from “Privat24”: customers can choose to reissue an existing card or order a new one by choosing international delivery via “Nova Post” or “Ukrposhta”. The delivery time is 7-30 days.

You can issue a card using the following algorithm:

select the card to reissue or issue a new one and open its settings;

click “Order a card” → “International delivery”;

provide your overseas delivery address, your phone number, and email address;

check the entered data and confirm the order.

The current list of countries for delivery abroad can be found at Privat24 when ordering a card. Currently, the greatest demand for the service is in Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

You can also apply for or reissue a “Mastercard” card free of charge throughout Ukraine until the end of the year. You can order a card in just a few clicks in the “Privat24” application. The card will be at the branch or post office the very next day.

“PrivatBank” sends the "Payment Card" and "Universal Card" for free through “Nova Post” — in both cases, the Gold card is available, as well as pension and social payments and the "Key to Account" business card.

For more information about card processing and delivery terms, please visit the official “PrivatBank” website and the “Privat24” app.

