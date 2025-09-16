The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the establishment of two higher administrative courts

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 13302 on the establishment of Specialized District and Appellate Administrative Courts in Kyiv.

The decision was supported by 239 MPs.

The law provides for the establishment of a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Appeal Administrative Court (SAC).

The newly created courts will have nationwide jurisdiction. This means that they will handle cases against higher authorities — the Cabinet of Ministers, ministries, and other central executive bodies.

Within a month, the High Qualification Commission of Judges must announce a competition for judicial positions.

An expert council will be created to verify the integrity and competence of candidates. This should serve as an additional safeguard during selection.

The creation of a new Supreme Administrative Court was a condition in the memorandum with the IMF at the end of 2023. SAC is to replace the District Administrative Court, which was liquidated in 2022.

NABU suspects the head of the District Administrative Court Vovk and other judges of the District Appeal Court of Kyiv — Ablov, Pohribnichenko, Keleberda, Ohurtsov, Kachur, and Sanin — of corruption and attempts to seize state power.

