The enemy in civilian clothes attempted to infiltrate the settlement of Yampil (Donetsk region) and conduct sabotage work behind the Defense Forces. This is a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

This was reported by the 11th Army Corps.

The occupiers disguised themselves as civilians, and individual enemy groups hid in private homes, basements, and other structures, using local residents as a “human shield”. Units of the 11th Army Corps discovered, blocked, and neutralized the enemy.

The Russian army soldiers did not achieve any tactical results, all attempts at reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the settlement were thwarted. The General Staff emphasized that the settlement of Yampil and the surrounding territories are now controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

However, the enemy is trying to find ways to infiltrate in small groups, using natural conditions and the presence of civilian buildings.

