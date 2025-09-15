NABU declared the closure of the proceedings against the manufacturer of thermal imagers “Archer”

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has decided to close the proceedings against the Ukrainian company “Archer”, which produces thermal imagers.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

The basis for starting the investigation is cited as financial monitoring materials from one of the European Union countries.

However, as noted by NABU, the investigation did not find sufficient evidence to indicate that the actions of officials of the Ministry of Defense and the Archer company constituted a criminal offense.

"We note that initial assessments do not always lead to the establishment of a crime or prosecution. At the same time, such cases become the basis for improving work and internal procedures," the anti-corruption body added.