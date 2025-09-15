The GUR cyber specialists carried out a large-scale attack on the resources of the Russian Central Election Commission

Cyber specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the resources of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) during the illegal elections.

Intelligence sources informed Babel about this.

The cyberattack was carried out on the so-called single voting day on September 14 to disrupt the illegal voting that the Kremlin is also conducting in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The DDoS attack was aimed at digital resources involved in the so-called elections, namely:

Central Election Commission servers and remote electronic voting platform;

“Rostelecom” backbone routers;

resources of the state portal of digital services of the Russian Federation "Gosuslugi".

As a result of the attack, the work of digital services that conducted online voting was paralyzed for some time, so some Russians were unable to vote in the elections of mayors and governors in the regions of the Russian Federation.

The head of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Panfilova made an emotional comment on the cyberattack. “Roskomnadzor” also confirmed the problems with the operation of remote voting services.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.