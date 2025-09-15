Actor Kostyantyn Temlyak, accused of domestic violence, received the Golden Dzyga award. The Film Academy commented on how it happened

The Ukrainian Film Academy regrets the lack of communication regarding the presentation of the Golden Dzyga film award to actor Kostyantyn Temlyak, who was previously accused of domestic violence and molestation of a minor.

This is stated in a statement by the board of the Ukrainian Film Academy on Facebook.

Kostyantyn Temlyak received an award in the "Best Actor" nomination of the national film award "Golden Spinning Top" for his role in the film "BozheVilni". However, he later stated that he had decided to voluntarily refuse the film award.

He explained his action by saying that "there is a situation surrounding his name that requires a personal and legal resolution."

"I consider it inappropriate at this time to withhold an award, which is a symbol and attribute of public life. My choice is to focus on my work and on honestly completing all necessary procedures. For me, refusing the award is a manifestation of respect for the cinematographic community, the audience, and the award itself," the actor emphasized.

The Ukrainian Film Academy stated that Temlyak received the award, despite accusations of violence, due to insufficient communication from the board regarding the situation surrounding the Golden Top results.

"On our part, the circumstances related to this nomination were not clearly and in advance communicated. We would like to emphasize that Kostyantyn Temlyak was not and is not a member of the Film Academy," the Academy said in a statement.

They noted that the Academy membersʼ vote took place before the victims made public the facts of the violence, the accusations against the actor, and the opening of criminal proceedings.

"According to the Academyʼs regulations, it is not possible to withdraw a nominee after the nominations are announced, to refuse a laureate after the votes are counted before the awards are presented, or to change the regulations of the current Award retroactively. However, it is within our power to change the Regulations for 2026. We condemn any manifestations of violence and corruption of minors," the Academy added.

They noted that similar cases have occurred in international practice. As an example, the Academy cited the situation with Casey Affleck and Gary Oldman, who received Oscars despite serious accusations against them in 2017-2018.

The Ukrainian Film Academy promised to provide in the regulations of the next awards the possibility of "changing the decisions of the academicians in the event of the discovery of significant circumstances and grounds".

What is Kostyantyn Temlyak accused of?

On August 8, Ukrainian photographer Anastasia Solovyova accused her ex-boyfriend, an actor at the Podil Theater and a military man Kostyantyn Temlyak of domestic violence, including physical and psychological violence.

According to the woman, when they were dating before the full-scale invasion, Temlyak constantly controlled her life, accused her of betrayal, destroyed her psyche, and used physical force.

The man also abused other women he was in relationships with. Anastasia attached screenshots of her correspondence with one of his exes. In one case, Temlyak twisted the girlʼs arm so hard that a crack appeared in the bone. Because of this, she was put in a cast.

After the publicity, Anastasia was contacted by singer “Moonmanita”. She said that in 2023, when she was 15 years old, she dreamed of becoming an actress and went to the Theater on Podil, where Temlyak works.

After she gave him a flower and tagged him in her stories, the actor began to write to her on social media, pressuring her to send him intimate photos of her and sending his own. He did not stop doing this after he found out that the girl was 15 years old, and suggested that she have a threesome with her friend.

In response, Temlyak recorded a video message. He admitted that Anastasiaʼs story was true: in the past, he had indeed used alcohol and drugs, and had also resorted to violence against the girl and other partners he had relationships with after her.

Against this backdrop, the National Police launched a pre-trial investigation into Temlyakʼs allegations of domestic violence.

