Denmark to launch €375 million European integration program for Ukraine

Author:
Sonya Bakun
Date:

As part of Ukraineʼs preparation for accession to the European Union, Denmark plans to launch the Ukraine Transition Program. The project is designed for three years and has a budget of €375 million.

This is stated in a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister reported that he had a meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, where the foreign official announced a program for Ukraine.

The program allows Denmark to allocate €375 million to:

  • supporting resilience and early recovery;
  • energy security and transition to green energy;
  • development of energy institutions.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen will officially launch the Ukraine Transition Program on September 12.

