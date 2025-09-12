Denmark to launch €375 million European integration program for Ukraine

As part of Ukraineʼs preparation for accession to the European Union, Denmark plans to launch the Ukraine Transition Program. The project is designed for three years and has a budget of €375 million.

This is stated in a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister reported that he had a meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, where the foreign official announced a program for Ukraine.

The program allows Denmark to allocate €375 million to:

supporting resilience and early recovery;

energy security and transition to green energy;

development of energy institutions.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen will officially launch the Ukraine Transition Program on September 12.