From now on, September 12 is the Day of the EW Forces in Ukraine. Zelensky signed a decree

From now on, September 12 is the Day of the EW Forces in Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the corresponding decree No. 679/2025.
This day was introduced to develop national military traditions, and the president also emphasized the role of the EW Forces in deterring armed aggression against Ukraine and providing electromagnetic cover for critical infrastructure facilities.
"Today is the day of people who work invisibly but very professionally to protect Ukraine. Electronic warfare soldiers neutralize enemy drones and missiles, cover positions, maintain communication between units, and help our soldiers stay safe," the president wrote.
The EW Forces Day will be celebrated annually.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.