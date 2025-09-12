Russia attacked Sumy region with drones and missiles: three people died, some were injured

In the morning, the Russian army attacked the outskirts of Sumy and the region with drones and missiles — three people were killed as a result of the strikes.

This was reported by the regional prosecutorʼs office.

First, at around 06:00, the Russians attacked an industrial zone in Sumy with two drones. A 65-year-old security guard at the enterprise was killed there.

And at 06:30, according to preliminary data, the enemy struck with three ballistic missiles at the residential sector of the Bytytskyi starostat in the Sumy community.

The attack killed two men, one of whom is 67, and the other is yet to be identified. At least five people were injured. More than 10 homes were damaged or destroyed.

The prosecutorʼs office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

